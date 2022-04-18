Ukraine discloses number of children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 205 children have been killed and 362 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

As many as 117 children are affected by the war in the Donetsk region, 107 in the Kyiv region, 91 in Kharkiv, 54 in Chernihiv, 40 in Mykolaiv, 36 in Luhansk, 23 in Zaporizhzhia, 43 in Kherson, 16 in the capital city Kyiv, 16 in Sumy and 15 in Zhytomyr.

News.Az