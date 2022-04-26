Ukraine discloses number of children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 217 children have been killed and 391 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

A total of 608 children are affected by the war – 127 children in the Donetsk region, 114 in the Kyiv region, 93 in Kharkiv, 66 in Chernihiv, 43 in Mykolaiv, 37 in Luhansk, 27 in Zaporizhzhia, 44 in Kherson, 16 in the capital city Kyiv, 17 in Sumy and 15 in Zhytomyr.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 1,508 educational institutions were damaged, of which 102 were completely destroyed during the war in Ukraine.

