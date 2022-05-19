Ukraine discloses number of children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 231 children have been killed and 427 others injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the country said on its Telegram channel on Thursday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

More than 658 children are affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The children were mostly affected in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 1,828 educational institutions have been damaged, 171 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az