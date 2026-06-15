Ukraine enters EU Cybersecurity Reserve program

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Ukraine can now access emergency EU assistance in response to major cyber incidents after the Council of the European Union approved its inclusion in the EU Cybersecurity Reserve.

According to the European Commission, the reserve, managed by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), provides incident response services from trusted private providers to help countries deal with significant or large-scale cyber incidents, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

The decision is part of broader efforts by the European Commission to ensure that the EU and its partners can counter cyber threats through preparedness, rapid response and the sharing of expertise. Moldova joined the reserve in 2024 under the Cyber Solidarity Act.

"By welcoming Ukraine into the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, we strengthen our collective defences and reaffirm the principle of solidarity that lies at the heart of Europe's digital future. At a time when cyberattacks pose a constant risk, our unity is our greatest asset," said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

In May 2023, Ukraine officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The Ukrainian flag was raised outside the centre's headquarters to mark the occasion.

News.Az