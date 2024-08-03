Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has successfully evacuated 30 of its citizens from dangerous areas in Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) reported that the evacuees, including 21 women and 9 children, have safely arrived in Rzeszów, Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation’s success in his evening address, stating,“Our state is currently conducting an evacuation in the Middle East from dangerous areas of Lebanon. HUR, SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service, – Ed.), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine organized the evacuation of 30 of our citizens, women with children, who are now safe at this time.”The HUR indicated that Ukrainian consuls and representatives met the evacuees upon arrival in Poland, providing necessary assistance and ensuring their safe passage to Ukraine. The intelligence agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to work on assisting Ukrainians who remain in Lebanon and wish to leave.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Israel and leave Lebanon until the security situation stabilizes.The evacuation comes as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Israel expects possible attacks from Lebanon.

News.Az