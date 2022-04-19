Ukraine expects to obtain EU candidate status in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine expects to receive the status of a candidate country for the EU membership after the meeting of the European Council in June this year, said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, News.Az reports.

“We expect to receive candidate country status at the end of the European Council meeting in June. Then the accession negotiations should begin, which should follow an accelerated procedure,” Yermak said on Telegram.

According to the top official, the first part of the questionnaire to assess the possibility for Ukraine to receive the status of a candidate for EU membership was filled in a week and sent to the European Commission.

“Next we are working on the second part and we will wait for a positive recommendation of the European Commission ... Now the whole team of the President, the Office and the government is working to do everything in our power in the shortest possible time. Ukraine will be in the EU,” he added.

News.Az