Ukraine extends quarantine measures through March next year

Ukraine has extended its COVID-19 quarantine measures through the end of March next year instead of the end of December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on his official Telegram channel, Xinhua reports.

Ukraine must adhere to all imposed restrictions until 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

Some 40 percent of Ukrainian adults have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Ukraine has recorded to date more than 3.57 million COVID-19 cases and 91,958 deaths.


