Ukraine has done all to receive status of candidate for EU membership: President Zelenskyy

Ukraine has done all the necessary work to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Now it’s up to the EU member states to have their say,” Zelenskyy said in a video message to the nation.

“We held a meeting on communication with the European Union and individual member states on our application and acquiring a candidate status. Diplomatic efforts to this end don’t stop for a day. I get briefed daily, including on the preparation of procedural decisions by the European Union. Both the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our diplomats, and the team of our government in general – all, absolutely all of them are working to ensure that a significant historical decision is made in June, which we all expect. For its part, Ukraine has done all, absolutely all the necessary work in this regard. As they say in such cases: the ball is on the pitch of European bodies, on the field of European nations," Zelensky stressed.

News.Az