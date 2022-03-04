Ukraine imposes restrictions on foreign currency transactions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Bank of Ukraine has imposed serious restrictions on foreign currency transactions, News.Az reports.

According to the bank, foreign currency can be sold in working branches of banks, postal operators and exchange offices.

The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the US dollar is UAH 29.25/$ (fixed as of February 24, 2022).

However, the purchase of foreign currency is still prohibited, the bank stated.

It should be noted that any transactions using Russian and Belarusian rubles are prohibited in Ukraine.

News.Az