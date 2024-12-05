Ukraine imposes sanctions on Georgian government
Supporters of Georgia's opposition attend a rally to protest after the government halted the EU application process until 2028, in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree imposing sanctions on the Georgian government.The sanctions target Bidzina Ivanishvili, an oligarch with business connections in Russia, who is considered the de facto leader of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, along with 18 other individuals, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
This move comes in the wake of growing anti-government protests in Tbilisi and other cities, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement that Georgia's EU accession process has been delayed until at least 2028.
"This is how it works in international affairs: if you do not respond in time or fail to respond with principle, then decades are lost, and countries are robbed of their freedom," Zelensky said in a video address published on his Telegram channel.
The sanctions list further includes Prime Minister Kobakhidze, Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, head of the pro-government TV channel Imedi, Irakli Rukhadze, and others.
"We must not lose anyone in this region – neither Georgia, nor Moldova, nor Ukraine. We must stand united in defending ourselves against Moscow," Zelensky added.