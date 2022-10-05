Ukraine in talks to ensure grain deal expansion, official says

Ukraine in talks to ensure grain deal expansion, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is holding tough talks to ensure grain exports continue from its Black Sea ports even after a deal on such exports expires next month, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, said in an interview with Bloomberg, News.Az reports.

“We hope for a prolongation of the mandate to bring the grain out of Ukraine’s ports,” Podolyak said.

He declined to elaborate on when any results can be expected, describing the talks as complicated.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine doesn’t negotiate with Russia directly, there are sub-negotiating groups that also include Turkey and the United Nations.

As reported, on July 22, in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Türkiye, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukraine’s ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. The agreement only runs for 120 days.

News.Az