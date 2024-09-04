Ukraine, Ireland ink bilateral agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Ireland signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president’s press service said in a statement , News.Az reports.Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ireland has provided humanitarian, stabilization, and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, totaling approximately €380 million, said the statement.This year, Ireland has committed to providing an additional €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.Ireland will also supply mine clearance systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, continuing its involvement in the demining coalition. Additionally, Ireland will explore other potential support pathways within the capability coalitions of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, such as the IT Coalition, according to the statement.Ireland will ensure the ongoing training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through EUMAM Ukraine, added the statement.

News.Az