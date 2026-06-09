Ukraine, Latvia sign drone cooperation deal in Tallinn

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs have signed a drone cooperation agreement during talks in Tallinn, marking a further expansion of defence ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held during Zelenskyy’s visit to Estonia, was Kulbergs’ first official engagement with the Ukrainian leader since taking office, where both sides reaffirmed continued political and military cooperation, News.Az reports, citing UATV.

Zelenskyy congratulated Kulbergs on his appointment and thanked Latvia for its sustained support to Ukraine since the start of the war, stressing the importance of bilateral relations and ongoing assistance.

Kulbergs outlined his government’s priorities and reaffirmed Latvia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, including Ukrainians residing in Latvia, while both leaders discussed defence cooperation and security challenges.

The agreement signed between Ukraine and Latvia is the sixth such drone deal concluded by Kyiv with international partners, and includes provisions for joint production, financing of defence manufacturing, technology exchange, and development of air defence capabilities.

The two sides also discussed increased sanctions pressure on Russia, including measures targeting the so-called shadow fleet used to transport energy resources via the Baltic Sea in circumvention of international restrictions.

News.Az