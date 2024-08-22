+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian authorities are planning to create conditions for possible negotiations with Russia this fall, News.Az reports, citing the Kyiv Independent. According to a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv intends to initiate dialogue with Moscow, focusing on key issues such as the exchange of prisoners based on the "all for all" formula, as well as discussions on food and nuclear security.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials have repeatedly stated that after recent Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region, Moscow does not plan to engage in negotiations with Kyiv.

News.Az