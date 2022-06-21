Ukraine looks forward to historic European Council decision – Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is looking forward to the historic European Council decision, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Zelenkyy had a phone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Ukrainian president said he and the Slovak premier coordinated their actions ahead of a European Council session to be held this week.

“Coordinated positions with Eduard Heger on the eve of this week's session of the European Council. I appreciate Slovakia's significant support on Ukraine’s path to the EU. We are looking forward to the historic European Council decision,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

News.Az