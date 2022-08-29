Ukraine, Moldova decide to abolish permits for cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

From September 1, 2022, Ukrainian carriers will be able to travel to Moldova under new simplified rules, according to the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"After the signing of the "transport visa-free regime" with the countries of the European Union, Moldova remained the only state on our borders with which the permit regime for Ukrainian carriers was not completely abolished. Given the large volume of cargo that is now going towards Moldova, the signing of a bilateral protocol removes the risk of stopping our exports," the ministry stressed.

The permit regime will be maintained for non-scheduled passenger traffic (next year, the parties will exchange 2,200 permits) and for traffic to or from third countries (Ukraine will receive 10,000 permits by 2023).

News.Az