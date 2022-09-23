Ukraine: Nearly 1,200 children affected by ongoing war

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, 1,162 children have been affected in Ukraine by the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

As many as 391 children have been killed and 771 others have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 400, Kharkiv region – 229, Kyiv region – 116, Mykolaiv region – 72, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 61, Kherson region – 55, Zaporizhzhia region – 47, Dnipropetrovsk region – 26.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,500 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 289 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az