Ukraine: Nearly 360 children killed since beginning of war

As many as 359 children have been killed and 700 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram on Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in Donetsk Region (371), Kharkiv Region (195), Kyiv Region (116), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (61), Mykolaiv Region (57), Kherson Region (54) and Zaporizhzhia Region (40).

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,211 educational institutions have been damaged, 230 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

