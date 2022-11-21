Ukraine: Nearly 440 children killed, over 800 injured since beginning of war

So far, 1,276 children in Ukraine have been affected by the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 437 children have been killed and 839 others have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The largest number of children casualties was reported in the following regions: Donetsk (424), Kharkiv (266), Kyiv (117), Mykolaiv (77), Zaporizhia (75), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (64), Kherson (64), and Dnipropetrovsk (32).

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,719 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 332 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az