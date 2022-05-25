Ukraine: Number of children killed since beginning of war rises to 238

As many as 238 children have been killed and 433 others injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the country said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

More than 658 children are affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The children were mostly affected in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 1,848 educational institutions have been damaged, 173 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az