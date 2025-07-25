Ukraine plans drone deals with U.S. valued at up to $30 billion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on the sale of Ukrainian-made drones to the U.S., with potential contracts valued between $10 billion and $30 billion.

The deal is part of a broader “win-win” arrangement where Washington will purchase drones from Kyiv in exchange for supplying U.S. weapons to Ukraine. The Trump administration has also recently approved two military sales to Ukraine, worth approximately $330 million, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“This agreement is in place,” Zelenskyy said during a press briefing on July 24.

Oversight of the contracts will be managed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and presidential advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin.

In addition to the U.S. deal, Ukraine is negotiating joint manufacturing partnerships with Denmark, Norway, and Germany to relocate parts of its weapons production abroad. An agreement with Denmark includes plans to establish production lines for long-range drones, with funding estimated between $100 million and $300 million. These drones will be produced and supplied to Ukraine during the conflict and stockpiled for Denmark’s own military use afterward.

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine has expanded drone production across air, land, and sea domains. Kyiv aims to manufacture 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Ukraine’s hybrid strike platforms, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo missile-drones, have drawn international attention due to their precision and extended range capabilities.

On June 1, Ukraine executed a significant drone strike during Operation Spiderweb, targeting four Russian air bases deep inside Russia with first-person view (FPV) drones.

