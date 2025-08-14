Ukraine pulls out of CIS evacuation pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has decided to withdraw from a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreement concerning the coordinated evacuation of citizens from third countries during emergencies.

The move was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, via his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

The agreement, originally signed in April 1996, outlined procedures for cooperation among CIS member states in evacuating their nationals in the event of crises abroad.

On August 4, the government approved a draft law on withdrawing from the 1998 Moscow agreement on mutual recognition of total service length in prosecutor’s offices among CIS states.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a draft law to terminate or withdraw from multiple international treaties with Russia, Belarus, and within the CIS framework.

News.Az