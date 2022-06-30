Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine receives $1.3 billion grant from US

Ukraine has received a $1.3 billion grant from the United States as part of a state budget funding package, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Twitter, News.Az reports. 

"Grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden for unprecedented support. Received a grant of $1.3 billion under the state budget financing package of $7.5 billion," he said.

Shmyhal also thanked the World Bank and David Malpass, the President of the World Bank Group, for quick decisions and the funding mechanism.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

