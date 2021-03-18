Ukraine registers highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 15,053 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the year, the country's Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, according to TASS.

"As many as 15,053 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of March 18, 2021," he said, adding that there were 744 children and 425 health workers among the new patients.

According to Stepanov, 4,376 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 6,514 recovered and 267 died.

Most new cases were reported in the Zhitomir region (1,398), the Lvov region (1,092), the Odessa region (997), the Khmelnitsky region and the country’s capital of Kiev (1,092).

The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 1,504,076. The country’s coronavirus recoveries have risen to 1,244,190 and the death toll has climbed to 29,253.

A state of coronavirus emergency is set to remain in place in the country until April 30, 2021. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said earlier that a third coronavirus wave had hit Ukraine. The number of hospitalizations in the country has sharply increased.

The first 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Ukraine from India on February 23. A vaccination campaign was launched in the country on February 24. Apart from Covishield, Ukraine has also registered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and China’s CoronaVac. As of Wednesday, nearly 73,000 people in Ukraine received their first vaccine shots.

News.Az