Ukraine registers new 24-hour peak in COVID-19 fatalities

Ukraine has hit a new peak in COVID-19 fatalities, registering 546 deaths, topping an earlier high of 538 mortalities, TASS reports.

"There are 546 deaths in the past 24 hours," the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. Furthermore - 22,415 cases - the highest number of new coronavirus incidences has been recorded.

The Health Ministry noted that over the past 24 hours, 4,892 patients have been hospitalized countrywide, and 8,036 people have recovered.

From the onset of the outbreak, Ukraine’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide total 2,701,600. That said, 2,352,835 people recovered, and 62,389 died of complications.

The country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reported on October 20 that Ukraine faced the biggest challenges for the entire period of the pandemic. Currently, five regions are in the red zone: the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odessa and Kherson Regions. This list will expand in the coming days. Starting on October 23, the Sumy Region will join the standings.

As of October 21, inter-regional passenger transportation (rail, air and bus transport) in Ukraine is possible only if drivers, crew members and passengers provide their confirmation of vaccination against coronavirus or if there is a negative test.

