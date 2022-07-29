Ukraine reiterates readiness to export grain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is ready for grain exports and is awaiting signals from the partners to start, the country’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are awaiting signals from our partners to start shipments. It is important for us to remain a guarantor of global food security. While someone is taking lives in other countries by blocking the Black Sea, we allow them to survive” the president said.

Zelenskyy on Friday visited the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, according to the president’s office.

"Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners - the UN and Türkiye, and our military guarantees the security situation. The Minister of Infrastructure is in direct contact with the Turkish side and the UN, we are awaiting a signal from them that we can start,” he noted.

The president stressed that unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain will make it possible to avoid food shortages, as well as hunger and political chaos in countries that need food products.

A new joint coordination center in Istanbul established as part of a historic deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports to the world officially opened on Wednesday.

The duty of the center is to provide safe sea transportation of grain and similar food products to be exported from Ukraine.

News.Az