Ukraine reports deadly Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia

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A Russian drone strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine has killed one person and wounded seven others, according to emergency authorities on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 119 drones overnight, of which 97 were intercepted. Twenty drones reportedly hit 11 different locations across the country.

Emergency services said a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building covering an area of 800 square metres.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service wrote on Telegram that rescue workers were forced to take cover several times due to the ongoing threat of enemy attacks, adding that the blaze was eventually brought under control in the early hours.

Authorities also reported that residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in several parts of the city.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said Russia conducted five strikes on the city. He added that parts of Zaporizhzhia National University were also damaged as a result of the attacks, according to officials.

News.Az