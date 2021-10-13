Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine reports second-highest daily coronavirus deaths since pandemic start

Ukraine registered 471 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, approaching the record daily toll of 481, which was reported on April 7, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has also increased over the past several weeks.

Ukraine registered 16,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. It reported a total of 2.59 million COVID-19 cases and 59,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.


