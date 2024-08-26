Ukraine reports widespread damage from overnight Russian airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine said on Monday that 15 regions were impacted by a series of overnight Russian airstrikes targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

"15 regions were affected today as a result of the massive Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons ... There are wounded and dead," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Shmyhal detailed that the strikes involved a range of drones and missiles, prompting Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, to implement emergency power cuts to stabilize the energy system. He also called on international partners to provide long-range weapons to help target Russian military sites inside Russia.Reports of explosions from Russian attacks emerged early Monday from multiple Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv. The Ukrainian Air Force detected a large group of Russian drones and 11 Tu-22MS strategic bombers. Air raid alerts were issued nationwide, with local authorities and media noting that some explosions were due to air defense systems intercepting Russian drones.Ukrainian private energy company DTEK reported that Ukrenergo has ordered emergency blackouts.Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that power outages have affected several districts and caused interruptions in water supply.Local authorities in Lviv and Rivne also reported damage to local energy infrastructure. Russian authorities have not yet commented on the recent attacks.

