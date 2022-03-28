Ukraine says 143 children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 143 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched military operations on the territory of its eastern neighbor, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmila Denisova has announced, News.Az reports citing UNIAN news agency.

The ombudsperson noted that some 216 children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of hostilities.

According to UNICEF, more than 4 million children have been evacuated from Ukraine to date.

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.82 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, the UN refugee agency said.

News.Az