Ukraine says 226 children killed since beginning of war

As many as 226 children have been killed and 416 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

A total of 642 children are affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The children were mostly affected in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 1,657 educational institutions have been damaged, 132 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

