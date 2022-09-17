Ukraine says 389 children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 389 children have been killed and 756 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram on Saturday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The largest number of victims has been recorded in Donetsk region - 394, Kharkiv region - 218, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 72, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, and Zaporizhzhia region - 46.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,500 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 289 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

