Ukraine says at least one killed in Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

Ukraine says at least one killed in Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv
Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

At least one person was killed and three others, including a nine-year-old child, were injured after Russia launched a ballistic missile on Kyiv on Wednesday, the city mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, has announced.

"Preliminary, one person was killed in the Podilskyi district. In the Darnytskyi district, there is a fire on the territory of a private business," Klitschko wrote on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. 

Klitschko later announced that a person had been killed in Obolonskyi district, and that three more people had been injured in the same district, including a nine-year-old child.

At dawn on 12 February, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv, and fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage.


