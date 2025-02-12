Ukraine says at least one killed in Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

At least one person was killed and three others, including a nine-year-old child, were injured after Russia launched a ballistic missile on Kyiv on Wednesday, the city mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, has announced.

"Preliminary, one person was killed in the Podilskyi district. In the Darnytskyi district, there is a fire on the territory of a private business," Klitschko wrote on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Klitschko later announced that a person had been killed in Obolonskyi district, and that three more people had been injured in the same district, including a nine-year-old child.

At dawn on 12 February, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv, and fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage.

