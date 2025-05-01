Ukraine says at least two killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Ukraine says at least two killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa

A Russian drone strike overnight killed two people and injured fifteen others in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Thursday.

“The enemy attacked Odesa with drone strikes. There is massive damage to civilian infrastructure, especially residential buildings,” said Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media

“Two people died as a result of the strike, and five others were injured,” the governor noted.

He also said a supermarket, a school, and several apartment buildings were damaged in the attack on civilian targets. Emergency crews were still working Thursday morning to deal with the aftermath. The full extent of the damage was not yet clear.

“Emergency and utility services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and provide the necessary medical assistance to the victims,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on Telegram. Explosions were also heard in the city of Sumy, and air raid sirens went off in several regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. The strike came hours after the United States and Ukraine signed a new agreement on mineral resources. The Trump administration said the deal shows continued US support for Ukraine, even after stopping military aid.

News.Az