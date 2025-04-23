Ukraine says nine killed in Russian attack on bus PHOTO

Nine people have been killed after a Russian drone hit a bus transporting workers in Ukraine, officials say.

The attack occurred on Wednesday morning in the south-central city of Marhanets, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Serhiy Lysak, regional chief of Dnipropetrovsk, said at least 30 people were injured, adding that "the number of victims is constantly growing".

The attack comes as officials from the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine are preparing to hold talks in London aimed at securing a ceasefire in the conflict.

Last month, Moscow came up with a long list of conditions in response to a full ceasefire that had been agreed by the US and Ukraine.

The US has been holding talks with Russia and separately with Ukrainian and European officials to broker a truce.

News.Az