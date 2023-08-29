Ukraine says Russia returned bodies of 84 soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday that Russia handed over the bodies of 84 Ukrainian soldiers, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were handed over. Today, the bodies of 84 defenders were returned to their families,” Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said in a statement on Telegram.

Kotenko said that the returning of the bodies from regions under Russian control took place with the help of government agencies, including the Reintegration Ministry, Security Service of Ukraine, and the Central Security Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The process of returning the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers continues. It takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention,” he added.

News.Az