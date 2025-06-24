Ukraine says Russian drone attack kills boy, two adults in Sumy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone attack on a village in the Sumy area overnight killed an 8-year-old boy and two adults and injured another three people, the military administration of the region in northeast Ukraine said early on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"The strike took the lives of people from different families," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app. "They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes. But Russian drones interrupted their sleep - forever."

The full scale of the overnight attack on the region was not immediately clear.

