Ukraine says Russian strikes on Kyiv kill at least nine VIDEO

The aftermath of an overnight Russian missile attack on Kyiv (Photo: Reuters)

Overnight missile and drone attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have killed at least nine and injured more than 60, according to local officials.

The city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, says fires were sparked by falling drone wreckage, while there are concerns that people may be trapped under rubble, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia also attacked the north-eastern city of Kharkiv with two injured, the local mayor said.

Klitschko said six children are among those taken to hospital.

"Fires broke out in six locations," he continued, adding there are "people are under the rubble" of a destroyed residential building.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said "phone calls can be heard from the wreckage" - adding the search will continue until everyone is accounted for.

Klymenko said other areas have come under Russian attack - including Sumy and Zhytomyr - although Kyiv is worst affected.

The Russian military has not yet commented on the attacks - this morning it said it had intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones, including two over the Moscow region, and 45 over Crimea.

News.Az