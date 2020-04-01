Ukraine says so-called elections in Nagorno-Karabakh have no legal consequences

Ukraine strongly condemns the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections", held on March 31 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia

The results of these pseudo-elections have no legal consequences whereas they are contrary to the rules and principles of international law, according to the statement

The statement reiterated Ukraine’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in its internationally recognized borders and stands for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

