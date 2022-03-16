Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine says talks with Russia will continue on Wednesday

Ukraine says talks with Russia will continue on Wednesday

Ukrainian and Russian delegations will resume negotiations on Wednesday, the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter.

Podolyak noted that there are fundamental contradictions, but there is room for compromise.

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. During the break, work in subgroups will continue," the chief negotiator tweeted.


