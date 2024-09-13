Ukraine secures freedom for 49 citizens held by Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful return of 49 Ukrainians from Russian captivity on Friday. The group includes personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, border guards, and several civilians, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This marks the 56th prisoner exchange since the war began in February 2022, with a total of 3,569 Ukrainians brought back from Russian detention so far, according to Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, as reported by The Kyiv Independent. However, Ukraine has not disclosed how many Russian prisoners were exchanged in return.Zelenskyy shared the news on X, along with photos of those released, writing, “Another return of our people – something we always wait for and work tirelessly to achieve. Forty-nine Ukrainians are now home, including warriors from the Armed Forces, National Guard, National Police, State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Among them is Leniye Umerova, a young woman taken hostage by Russians while caring for her sick father. More defenders of Azovstal have also been freed, including Viktor Ivchuk, a military medic and Hero of Ukraine.”The president extended his gratitude to the team responsible for securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners and expressed his commitment to bringing home all those still held captive. “I want to thank our entire team that works to secure the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity. Special recognition goes to our Ukrainian units and services that help capture Russian occupiers and neutralize saboteurs. Every effort brings us closer to freeing our people,” Zelenskyy said.The Ukrainian Defence Ministry also confirmed the release of 49 individuals, echoing Zelenskyy’s sentiments in a post on X: “At home. Today, 49 of our people returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, National Police, and civilians are finally back home. Glory to Ukraine.”

News.Az