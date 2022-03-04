Ukraine seeks Red Cross help in creation of humanitarian corridors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine on Friday asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for urgent help in creating humanitarian corridors, as agreed upon during the Thursday talks with Russia, News.Az reports.

“The Ukrainian state asks the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently take the necessary actions to organize humanitarian corridors. Ukraine also expressed readiness to do everything necessary to evacuate the civilian population and deliver humanitarian supplies,” the President’s Office said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine launched negotiations on Monday, however, during the first round, the sides exchanged only demands and outlined their positions.

On Thursday, the parties held the second round of negotiations, during which they agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries. The parties are said to have agreed on a temporary ceasefire.

News.Az