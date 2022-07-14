Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with North Korea for recognizing the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

In a statement posted on its website, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned such a move by North Korea.

“We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of the international law,” said the statement.

“In response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Political and economic contacts with the DPRK had been suspended due to the international sanctions imposed on this country,” the statement added.

News.Az