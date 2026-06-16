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A precision Ukrainian drone strike on a massive oil refinery in Moscow has successfully knocked out operations at the facility, directly threatening the fuel supply of the Russian capital.

The overnight attack, carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, targeted the strategic Gazprom Neft plant located in southeastern Moscow. Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of a massive blaze and thick plumes of toxic black smoke rising over the industrial district immediately following the hit, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Photo: Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries (t.me/GeneralStaffZSU)

Photo: Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries (t.me/GeneralStaffZSU)

Photo: Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries (t.me/GeneralStaffZSU)

While Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin quickly issued a statement claiming that the fire was extinguished with zero impact on the facility's operations, international energy and intelligence sources strongly dispute the Kremlin's narrative.

Industry insiders confirmed to Reuters that the Ukrainian strike successfully compromised the refinery's primary crude oil distillation unit. This single piece of infrastructure is critical to the plant's functionality:

Capacity Hit: The damaged unit accounts for 53% of the entire facility’s total processing capacity.

Production Halted: Because of the severity of the infrastructure damage, all processing operations at the plant have been completely frozen.

Regional Threat: The Moscow refinery is the largest single fuel supplier for the capital and its surrounding suburbs, meaning a prolonged shutdown could spark a severe regional fuel crisis.

Sanctions paralyze Russia's ability to rebuild

According to data compiled by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this successful raid is part of a much larger, highly coordinated asymmetric campaign targeting Russia's economic lifeline. By June 2026, Ukrainian long-range strike drones—frequently traveling distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers—have struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and terminals.

These sustained strikes have taken more than 40 primary processing units offline across the country. Crucially, tight international sanctions on specialized Western technology have left Russia completely unable to source the advanced components required to repair or replace the damaged refining columns.

As a direct result of the systemic drone campaign, Russia's domestic energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented strain. Russian oil production has plummeted to a yearly low of 9.009 million barrels per day, while domestic gasoline production has crashed to a staggering 16-year low. The shortage is now so severe that several major Russian airports have been forced to ration and restrict aviation fuel for commercial aircraft due to completely emptied storage tanks.

News.Az