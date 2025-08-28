Ukraine strikes Russian cruise missile carrier near Crimea - VIDEO

Footage purported to show a Russian Buyan-M-class small missile ship in the Azov Sea hit by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Aug. 28, 2025. (HUR)

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) said it struck a Russian Buyan-M-class small missile ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, near Crimea in the Azov Sea on Aug. 28.

According to the agency, during the operation, fighters from HUR’s special unit "Prymary" damaged the ship’s radar system using a drone strike, while special forces launched an attack directly on the missile carrier, News.Az reports, citing The Kyiv Independent.

The missile ship, stationed in Temryuk Bay and ready to launch Kalibr missiles, was forced to retreat from its patrol zone after the attack, HUR said.

The agency published purported drone footage of the attack against the vessel.

