Ukraine submits mineral deal proposals to US

Ukraine has officially submitted its proposals for a minerals agreement to the United States.

The update was shared by First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to convey to the American side all the proposals that we prepared in Kiev," Svyrydenko noted.

She said that some agreements were reached during the consultations and expressed hope for continued dialogue with Washington on the matter. "This is not the final round," she said.

A technical delegation from Ukraine arrived in the United States last week for the consultation

