Ukraine, Sweden sign two contracts on military cooperation

Ukraine and Sweden have signed two contracts on military cooperation, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The documents were signed by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba.

The first contract envisages the exchange of security information between the two countries.

This will allow Ukraine to test the Gripen fighter jets of Sweden.

Thanks to the second one, Ukraine will have access to Swedish military equipment, and be able to purchase military equipment.

News.Az