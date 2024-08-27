Ukraine tests its first ballistic missile, Zelenskyy claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine had carried out a successful test of the first domestic-made ballistic missile.

"It may be too early to talk about it but I want to share it with you", the president said at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Zelenskyy congratulated to the Ukrainian Defense Industry on the project but did not provide any further details on the weaponry.A day earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian aerial strikes with weapons of its own production."This once again proves that for victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the enemy's military facilities," Umerov said. "Ukraine is preparing its own response. Weapons of its own production."Zelensky previously revealed that Ukraine has developed a domestic-made missile-drone, Palianytsia. He said it has already been used against Russia.

News.Az