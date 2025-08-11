Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for continued humanitarian support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has formally thanked Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian support.

“We are grateful to Azerbaijan for continuous humanitarian support of Ukraine,” Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Olena Kondratiuk posted on X, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry will receive funds to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as per an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The order highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to humanitarian principles, providing aid to numerous countries bilaterally and multilaterally.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has sent multiple humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine due to the ongoing situation. Relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are built on friendship and partnership, supported by key bilateral agreements, including the 2000 Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership, the 2008 Declaration on Friendship and Strategic Partnership, and the 2022 Joint Declaration by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Under the order, 2 million US dollars (in manat equivalent) will be allocated from the 2025 state budget’s Presidential Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Energy to purchase and deliver Azerbaijan-produced electrical equipment for Ukraine’s humanitarian aid.

The Ministry of Finance will ensure the funding, while the Cabinet of Ministers will address any related matters.

News.Az