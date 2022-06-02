Ukraine to buy Krab self-propelled howitzers from Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will sell three more squadrons of Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Polish news site Dzennik.

The contract for the supply of artillery pieces worth PLN 3 billion ($700 million) has become the largest military export order in Poland in the last 20 years, according to the news site.

The howitzers will be manufactured at the Huta Stalowa Wola plant, which is part of the Polish Armaments Group. Currently, the plant’s production capacity is 20-30 artillery pieces per year.

The artillery will be delivered to Ukraine in the next few months. Ukraine became the first export customer of this type of weapon.

